WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A school bus vs. semi crash in Warsaw critically injured three student-athletes from an Illinois high school hockey team Saturday evening. Including the three very critical injuries, 13 others suffered injuries, and 10 people had no injuries. It’s unclear of the ages of those who were critically hurt, but police say they were student-athletes.

Police said the bus had 26 people on it in total, including two coaches, the bus driver, and the high school hockey team from St. Ignatius College Prep out of Chicago, Illinois. The bus was in Indiana for the weekend for a hockey tournament taking place in Culver. The team was having dinner in Warsaw and heading to a hotel at the time of the crash, according to police.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street. Before the crash happened, police were notified by dispatch of reports of a tractor-trailer swerving into other lanes and speeding, according to police.

Warsaw police officers were on their way to “intercept” the semi when they were notified it struck a school bus. Multiple first responders responded to the scene and it was determined multiple children were injured, according to police.

The semi-driver continued west on U.S. 30 and came to a stop driving off the roadway, approximately an eighth of a mile from where the crash happened, according to police.

Photo of the semi involved in the crash, provided by the Warsaw Police Department

An initial investigation by police indicates one of the student-athletes was ejected from the bus as it was making a turn off of U.S. 30 onto Center Street. The semi hit the rear right side of the bus.

58-year-old Victor Santos

Police said they detected a strong odor of alcohol when they contacted the driver of the semi, as well as the driver having slurred speech. Warsaw Police officers then conducted an OWI investigation. The semi-driver failed a field sobriety test, according to police. The driver was taken to a hospital for a blood draw test. The driver has been identified as 58-year-old Victor Santos of Brooklyn, New York. He is currently charged with a felony operating while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury.

Police said the ages of the student-athletes range between 14 and 17 years old with most being 15. All family members have been notified of the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.