FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Sassy Vegan collaborates with “Bigger Than Us” to collect school supplies for youth. Burgers & Backpacks from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 7th.

The family-friendly, all-inclusive event will take place at 3414 Fairfield Ave at Studi07. Attendees can visit over 25 local vendors, and munch on a vegan buffet while enjoying entertainment. Admission is free.

Burgers & Backpacks hopes to collect a variety of school supplies. This year’s goal is 500 backpacks and supplies.

Here is the list of their most in-demand items: backpacks, paper, notebooks, folders, binders, pencils, erasers, markers, pens, rulers, kid-friendly scissors, glue, reusable water bottles, wipes, hand sanitizer and children’s books.