FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For most students in high school, their focus is on school, extracurricular activities and hanging out with their friends. But for some students involved in the Fort Wayne Community Schools ANTHIS program, they are leaving a legacy – all while helping their community.

Some seniors have dreamed of getting into their chosen field since they were little kids, while others wanted to get involved to gain some valuable experience.

“This has honestly been a goal of mine since like, kindergarten. I’ve always loved doing stuff with my hands. David Guzman, senior at Carroll High School

ANTHIS is a career program that offers training in 30 different careers. Students can gain valuable knowledge and skills while in the program, then get hired by companies right out of high school.

“Knowing that they leave the door with the full tool kit of what’s next, and knowing they have a skill they can lean on forever, as a teacher that’s a big piece of the pride I carry.” Chris Roberts, construction trades instructor of home building

The program looked like it was about to end, until private companies and local business partners graciously donated money to keep the program going. $400,000 was donated, along with materials, supplies and time.

The ANTHIS program hit home for some working at these local businesses. A graduate from the program, Austin Lundquist, currently works at Wayne Pipe and Supply. When his company heard that the ANTHIS program might be coming to an end, they decided to donate to keep it going. Lundquist felt this was his opportunity to give back to something that helped make his dreams come true.

Now, others can make their dreams come true while also setting an example for others. Sydney Reed, a senior at Concordia Lutheran High School, is one of the few females in the program. She says she wasn’t and isn’t intimidated by all the males in construction and encourages other females to join.

“I almost dropped out of the program because I was so scared. It’s such a male-dominated industry I didn’t know what to expect. But you just have to go for it. If you don’t go for it, it’s just going to continue to be a male dominated industry. Sydney Reed, senior at Concordia High School

A lasting legacy – made from scratch with a little elbow grease and time. The teachers and staff couldn’t be more proud of the class and their efforts. The students are expected to have both houses done by the end of the school year in May of 2023.