Photo of van involved in crash with buggy in Adams County on August 16, 2023 provided by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A buggy driver and his wife were taken to a hospital Wednesday evening after being injured when they were struck by a van.

The crash happened at around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of CR 650E and SR 124 according to a news release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

The buggy driver told deputies that he was going south on CR 650E and as he approached the intersection with SR 124 he saw the van coming from the west. He thought he could make it through the intersection safely, but instead the buggy was struck by the van.

The van driver refused medical attention at the scene. Both the buggy and the van were towed from the scene.