WARNING: The attached video contains a small amount of language that may not be suitable for all viewers.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As Carroll High School students prepare to independently produce a play previously canceled by school officials, word of the students’ efforts has made it all the way to Broadway.

Numerous cast members of the Broadway production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” sent a video offering their support and best wishes to the Carroll students behind the play.

“We think the world of you,” one cast member said. “You’re so inspiring.”

On Friday, the students surpassed their $50,000 goal they needed to independently produce the play, titled “Marian, or the True Tale of Robin Hood.”

The play had originally been planned as the Carroll Drama Department’s spring play before pushback from parents over the play’s LGBTQ+ content prompted school officials to cancel the play.

The students will perform the play on Saturday, May 20, at Foellinger Theatre.