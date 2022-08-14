FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The new Broadway at the Embassy season is around the corner. This year it’s headlined by a 9-time Tony Award-winning show.

This year’s shows include:

The Book of Mormon: October 12-13, 2022

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan: January 24, 2023

Riverdance The 25th Anniversary Tour: March 23, 2023

Jesus Christ Superstar: April 15, 2023

Annie: May 11, 2023

There are three options available for tickets: subscription renewal, new subscriptions, and individual tickets.

According to the Embassy, “The only way to guarantee seats to this incredible lineup is to subscribe to a season subscription package, starting as low as $215 for all 5 shows…Subscribers also receive additional special ticket offers and the chance to purchase tickets to add-on shows before the general public. Subscription tickets are mailed to each subscriber prior to the performance to avoid box office lines and lost ticket insurance is included at no additional charge.”

Subscription renewals are currently available for those wishing to renew until August 22nd.

New subscriptions will become available to purchase starting Tuesday, August 16th.

Individual ticket sales will come closer to when the shows will air.

Click here to learn more about Broadway at the Embassy.