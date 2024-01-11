FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A fish store that has been a mainstay on the corner of Broadway and Huestis Avenue for over 20 years will soon close down.

Management with Broadway Aquatics confirmed to WANE 15 the store plans to close due to rising costs.

Broadway Aquatics, located at 2426 Broadway near downtown Fort Wayne

In addition to the rising costs of fish and other products, Broadway Aquatics’ current lease on the building at 2426 Broadway will soon expire, which will add to the expenses.

MC Aquatics bought the store in March 2023, but the store still operates under the Broadway Aquatics name.

In 2019, the company received a grant from the City of Fort Wayne that helped bring façade improvements to the building.

Management said they hope to open again at a new location in the future.