The drop off box at the new Brightpoint information center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brightpoint has opened the application period for their energy assistance program (EAP) for this year.

Applying for the EAP also automatically applies you for the Inflation Supplement if your application is approved before May 15th. With the supplement, approved customers will get $250 towards your heating bills and another $250 towards your electric bills for the accounts that Brightpoint has on file.

While the program won’t start to provide those in need with money for utilities until November 1, Brightpoint encourages applying sooner rather than later as applications can take some time to process.

Those in Allen, Dekalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, and Whitley Counties may qualify for the services.

Brightpoint is hopeful that this year many more qualified people will receive money.

“A lot of times we don’t serve all the people that are eligible in our territory,” said Pam Brookshire the Vice President of Community Services at Brightpoint. “I encourage everyone who needs the assistance to apply and let us figure it out for them.”

The amount of money paid to qualified applicants will vary from person to person.

The electric benefit is a flat $150 unless the person heats with electricity. Then it’s determined by an equation that takes into the size of the household and the type of heating used.

Lesa Cassel, the family support manager at Brightpoint, said that the average benefit handed out between electric and heating will be around $600.

The water and wastewater benefits will heavily depend on a number of household factors, but is usually about $150 combined.

To apply you can fill out the form attached to their website.

Alternatively you can use their new information center on the Northwest corner of their building located at 227 E. Washington Blvd. in Fort Wayne.

You can get forms for multiple assistance programs there and submit them via a drop off box at the information center.