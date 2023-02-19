FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bridal Extravaganza returned to the Grand Wayne Center downtown Sunday for its 16th consecutive year.

According to a release, the 16th Annual Bridal Extravaganza featured over 60 booths containing everything that brides-to-be could want such as bakeries, venues, caterers, DJs/live music, travel agencies, limos and much more.

Every registered bride at the event had a chance to win a Dream Day Give-Away worth a minimum of $500 towards an item or service desired for the wedding. All registered brides also received a 2023 Weddings Magazine with expert advice on information for the latest wedding trends. The first 250 registered brides at the event also received a Vera Bradley bag and a Bridal Planner, exclusively made by the Bridal Extravaganza.

The event was sponsored by Vera Bradley, Blush Bridal and A Party Apart.