FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three out of the 13 brewing companies in Fort Wayne are noticing that people are drinking less craft beer. Business for the industry peaked a few years before the pandemic, but post pandemic business has been difficult to brew up. Summit City Brewerks, 2Toms Brewing Co., and Hop River Brewing Co. spoke in depth with WANE 15 about what they have had to do to bring customers back through the evolving industry.

Summit City Brewerks, located at 1501 E. Berry St., started their brewing business in 2014. Owner, Will Long says that they have seen a drastic shift in business post pandemic.

“It’s been a struggle to even get close to where we were pre-COVID,” said Long.

Long has recently opened a second location, The Socialite at Proof, to hopefully bring in more business through his doors. He is noticing a difference in the trends, he says people are gravitating towards liquor more so than craft beer. The Socialite at Proof, offers a full bar and entertainment acts for guests to enjoy.

“We were hoping that would be moving with the trends,” Long said.

Traveling north, 2Toms Brewing Co. on Wells street, started to see a change in business in fall 2022.

“A slowing in the market, we have seen it on the food side quite a bit but not so much on the beer side,” said Tom Carpenter, owner 2Toms Brewing Co. “We have seen an increase in outside sales so you know liquor stores and other kind of restaurants as we see throughout the industry as a whole restaurants are hurting bad as well as breweries.”

Carpenter says that one of the innovated ways he has brought customers in is by utilizing his space for community members to use.

“We do markets and other things, those types of activities allows you to utilize the space in a different way, get out and either have a party or be able to have a different experience,” Carpenter said. “Everything from yoga to leveraging our barrel room we have had business meetings, rehearsal dinners, wedding showers, other things like that.”

Another shift in the industry that 2Toms has had to adjust to involves alternative options. Carpenter says he has been listening to the market and is aware of the non-alcoholic trend.

“It’s stemming beyond kind of just Dry January, there’s sober October, and no drink November, and dry December now,” said Carpenter. “I think there is a growing population that wants to look at alternative things.”

At Hop River Brewing Co., one of their ways of tapping into the market consist of always offering new beer releases.

“I think customers are always looking for different experiences, said Paris McFarthing, president of Hop River Brewing Co. “We try to stay in front of that whether that be with new beers, or providing new activities and events.”

Each brewing company says that adapting is key to brewing up business and continuing to be a gathering spot for the community.

“There are a lot of things that go into the success factor craft breweries needs to be active in their community,” said Carpenter. “It becomes a spot for people to go out, Fort Wayne is very big into food as well so you need to have a good product and good food to go along with it.”

“Think about what craft brewing has done for communities, they have gone old buildings in neighborhoods and provided just somewhere for that community to commune,” McFarthing said. “I think you will continue to see that people evolving and creating this idea of bringing a product they love to a community they want to care for.”