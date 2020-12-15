Brewery canning beers, sales will go towards its struggling employees

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Canning more to stay afloat. Hop River Brewing Company spent Monday canning beers for a virtual beer tasting event, in which proceeds will go towards their employees, who have been struggling financially during the pandemic.

“This doesn’t cover everything, but it at least helps us keep things going, try to get some revenue in to keep paying people and try to keep us alive until this pandemic is over,” said Ben Jackson, co-founder and president.

The Fort Wayne brewery, located at 1515 North Harrison Street canned 5,520 cans with the help of volunteers.

The virtual beer tasting event is on January 2. Tickets can be found on Hop River’s social media or website.