FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne server received quite a surprise while working her shift at Breakfast Clubb restaurant on Saint Joe Center Road Friday morning.

Anna Herman, a server and a part of the management staff was overwhelmed with emotion after receiving a very large tip during the holiday season.

A table of 12 she was serving – pooled their money to leave just shy of one thousand dollars in cash. Herman has worked at Breakfast Clubb for 17 years.

Herman says many other servers have been blessed this week. Receiving anywhere from $300 to $700 from customers.

She wants people to know how grateful she is for this season of giving. In addition, she expressed numerous thank yous to the group who tipped her.