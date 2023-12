FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A book signing was held Saturday afternoon for Blake Sebring’s book Brave at Heart, a memoir to the late Blackhawk Christian basketball coach Marc Davidson.

Attendees were able to purchase a copy of the book, that discusses basketball, life and faith, for $20 and have it signed by Sebring and Lisa Davidson, Marc’s wife.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ‘This & That.’