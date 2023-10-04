ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The two woke up to a “whoosh” sound around 5 a.m.

They saw a man standing outside, swinging something on fire.

That’s what one of the victims told police woke him up at his tent early Tuesday morning, according to newly-released Allen Superior Court documents.

Fort Wayne Police arrested Myquel Beasley, 35, on charges of arson causing serious bodily injury and battery committed with a deadly weapon.

Two people, described in court documents as “victim 1” and “victim 2”, were asleep in a tent that morning and woke up to the noise.

One of the victims told police in court documents he saw Beasley standing at the entrance to the tent swinging around something on fire. Beasley then “flung the fireball at the entrance” and closed the tent, the victim told police in court documents.

The victim told police he felt Beasley jump on the tent, prompting the victim to body-slam him to the ground, according to court documents. Looking through a screen in the tent, the victim told police he saw Beasley swing a knife toward the other victim so he grabbed Beasley’s arm to stop him.

That’s when Beasley- wearing brass knuckles, according to court documents- punched him and bit into his back, the victim told police. At some point, Beasley cut him with a knife the victim described as gold and about six inches.

Beasley then took off running, court documents said, and the victim was able to put the fire out.

Police noted in court documents the victim had a palm-sized burn on his forearm that could turn into a permanent scar, along with a bandage near his eyebrow and stitches on his finger.

Beasley was served no-contact orders and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 9.

He’s being held in Allen County Jail on $35,000 bail.