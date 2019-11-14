Boy, 16, tased and arrested for battery on police officer at Marion sectional football game

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Two boys were arrested during a high school football sectional game for battery on a police officer.

During the Friday, November 8 game between Mississinewa and Marion, Marion Community School safety director Brian Sharp confronted one of the juveniles for disruptive behavior, according to a release from police. Sharp asked the boy to leave school grounds or be arrested.

The boy, 16, refused to leave the school and began shouting vulgar obscenities at Sharp, which led to Sharp placing the boy under arrest. According to the release, the boy physically resisted arrest and refused multiple commands. Sharp then tased the boy and began to place him in custody with the help of Detective Sergeant Mark Stefanatos (with MHS Security).

According to the release, Stefanatos was then shoved from behind, and he turned to see another boy standing behind him. The boy, upon seeing Stefanatos was an officer, took off running towards the baseball field.

Stefanatos ran after the the boy, who jumped the third-base fence and ran across the field only to find he was stuck inside the fencing. Marion Fireman Tommy Pearce assisted in detaining the boy who was taken to Stefanatos and arrested for battery.

The boys were both charged with:

Battery on a Police Officer

Resisting Law Enforcement

Disorderly Conduct

The two were taken to the Grant County Detention Facility without further incident.