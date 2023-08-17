Photo of semi trailer that lost wheel on I-80/94 in northwest Indiana on Tuesday, August 15, provided by Indiana State Police

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries Tuesday when a wheel that came loose from a semi struck him and four others who were changing a tire in northwest Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, a vehicle with a flat tire was parked on the shoulder of eastbound I-80/94 at around 10:30 a.m. when a wheel came loose from a semi trailer in the eastbound lanes.

The wheel struck a barrier and then rolled east where it hit the boy. He was initially taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Chicago for treatment of potentially life threatening injuries. The four other people helping with the tire change suffered minor injuries.

The semi driver was taken to a hospital for toxicology tests, however police don’t believe drugs or alcohol played a factor. The truck was impounded for a post-crash inspection .