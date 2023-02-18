FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bowl for Kids’ Sake is officially underway all across northeast Indiana.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Northeast Indiana Community Development Director Big Kess stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can learn more in the interview above.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is happening on various nights through March 5 in Allen, DeKalb, and Noble Counties. You’re asked to raise $100 per person or $500 per team. Once you’ve got your team and funds together, you’ll head out to one of the events which will include free bowling, pizza, pop, and beer. To see a list of events and how to register, click here.