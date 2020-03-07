Boutique ‘House to Home’ finds new home at The Landing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Landing in downtown Fort Wayne is celebrating the addition of a furniture and home decor boutique.

On Saturday, House to Home hosted a re-opening party at their new address on 110 W. Columbia.

The almost 5,500 square feet space has a large retail area and will also serve as the home base for their design and staging office.

Boutique owners Emily Baker and Beth Stutzman said House to Home is passionate about bringing historic spaces and buildings back to their former glory, which is why they wanted to make The Landing their new home.

The store joins other retail shops like The Landing Artisan Beer Company, Utopian Coffee, Jeffrey Benjamin Hair, Marquee, and Mercado.