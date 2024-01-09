PORTAGE, Ind. — Nearly two weeks after the rescue of a man trapped in his wrecked truck in Northwest Indiana, WGN obtained footage showing the harrowing moments after he was found.

As 27-year-old Matt Reum continues to recover from his injuries, body-worn camera video shared by Portage Police is providing an up-close look at the rescue, which took more than an hour and 15 minutes, putting an end to a six-day ordeal.

“Hang on, buddy, you stay there. We’ve got medics coming, don’t worry about nothing,” said a police officer in the background of the video from Cpl. Tobey’s bodycam.

Officers were seen on video holding IV fluid bags and helping tear away pieces of the airbags, as firefighters used tools to help free Reum.

Throughout the video, first responders could be heard offering messages of reassurance and hope.

After spending six days trapped in his mangled truck, it was the voices of his rescuers that reminded Reum he was no longer alone.

Police said Reum was found in his pickup truck under the I-94 bridge near the Portage exit. Officers with the Portage Police Department and Burns Harbor Police Department, troopers with Indiana State Police, and firefighters with the Portage Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to police, Reum survived on rainwater and an unwavering will not to give up. Many have argued the entire ordeal is nothing short of miraculous, including officers on scene in conversations recorded on bodycam video.

On Monday, the crash survivor reunited with his rescuers. A spokesperson for Beacon Health System said the private reunion was a way to help provide healing for Reum and a chance for him to thank the people who saved him.