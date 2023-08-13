MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Conversation Officers are investigating the body of a New York man after it was recovered from Monroe Lake.

Saturday afternoon at approximately 3:52 pm emergency personnel were dispatched after a man went underwater and never resurfaced.

The Monroe County Dive Team and Indiana Conservation Officers recovered Rajesh Kumar, 40 of Ozone Park, New York. Lifesaving measures were attempted but Kumar was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers said no life jackets were being used at the time of the incident.