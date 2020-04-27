Body of Fort Wayne man found in submerged car in Ohio

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WANE) – The body of a Fort Wayne man was found in a car pulled from the water in West Carrollton, Ohio Sunday morning.

The Montgomery County Coroner identified him as 21-year-old Leeroy Heard.

Police said they responded to a call about a car being upside down in a body of water near I-75 North and East Dixie Drive in West Carrollton around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

When authorities pulled it out, they found Heard’s body inside.

According to WANE 15’s reporting partners at WDTN in Dayton, the body was removed from the car, but authorities don’t know how long it had been there or how it got there.

No other information was available about a possible cause or manner of death.