NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Noble County found a body in a private pond Friday morning.

Investigators and deputies with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department were called to the pond in Lisbon shortly after 9:30 a.m. and found the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the department confirmed to WANE 15.

A detective told WANE 15 on Friday they did not know the identity of the person or the cause of death.

The sheriff’s department is currently investigating the death along with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. No further details were released.