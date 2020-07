FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A body has been found behind a home just south of downtown Fort Wayne.

It was just after 10:30 a.m. when police were called to the 400 block of W. Williams St. on a report of a person down. There, behind a home at 442 W. Williams St., a body was found, police said.

There is now a heavy police presence in the area, and the scene is cordoned off.

Fort Wayne Police investigate a person down in the 400 block of Williams Street on Friday, June 10, 2020.

It’s not yet clear how the person died or if foul play is suspected.

WANE 15 is working to learn more.