EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers have conducted a death investigation after a body was discovered this morning at the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area in northwest Warrick County.

A passerby found the body around 7:30 a.m. on April 22 before immediately contacting authorities. The Warrick County Coroner’s Office took possession of the body and will schedule an autopsy. The identity of the victim is currently withheld and awaiting family notification.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact the Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or Warrick County Dispatch at 812-897-1200.

The scene included assistance from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office, Indiana State Police, Warrick County EMS, and Chandler Volunteer Fire Department.