ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – A bobcat whose story went viral for being kept as a pet in Kentucky has a new home at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.

The bobcat, previously named Bane, was seized by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife in February. According to a release from Black Pine, police had been getting reports that a bobcat was being kept as a pet. Officials investigated and learned the bobcat was from a private breeder in Arkansas and had been living at a home in Kentucky since he was a kitten.

The bobcat couldn’t be released in the wild because he had already been taught to use a toilet, interact with humans, and even had his food microwaved, the release said.

That’s when Black Pine Animal Sanctuary comes in.

When the bobcat’s story was featured on the news, several people reached out to Black Pine to see if the sanctuary could help. With the help of the Big Cat Sanctuary Alliance, Black Pine was able to contact the state veterinarian responsible for taking care of the bobcat, now named Chester. Black Pine was chosen as his new home because of the sanctuary’s experience taking in former exotic pets, and its accreditation with the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries.

Chester’s new neighbors in the sanctuary are other bobcats, Walter and Evaki, who are still getting to know the new resident.

You can visit Black Pine Animal Sanctuary and meet Chester along with many other animals that have been rescued.