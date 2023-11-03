FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When the world learned Wednesday that iconic Indiana University basketball coach Bob Knight had died at the age of 83, two Fort Wayne men knew first.

“Probably less than three minutes that we knew and the rest of the world didn’t,” said John Henry III.

BobKnight.com is powered by JH Specialty, Henry’s company which specializes in helping clients with online marketing and sales.

The Knight site began in 2020 when Bob Knight’s son, Pat, brought the idea to his college friend Jason Knight, no relation. Jason knew Henry’s company was up to the task and the three partnered with Coach Knight’s blessing.

“We brought John in for the expertise from the marketing, procurement and all his experiences with things of that nature,” Jason told WANE 15.

The website features a Fan Wall, where people have left a flood of comments since Wednesday. It also offers authorized Knight merchandise.

The trio also controls the Bob Knight legacy account on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post that announced the coach’s death has been seen by more than 3.4 million people. That led to more website traffic, which has led to a spike in sales.

“The bobblehead that just was recently released for presale went through the roof. We had a limited edition one that’s already sold out. And another one (of Knight throwing a chair) that’s looking like it’ll get there. So those will all start shipping in December,” Henry said.

The two Fort Wayne men said Knight family has been touched by the support.

“They love the fans as much as the fans loved him,” said Jason.