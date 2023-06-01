BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Finance Authority announced Thursday that the City of Bluffton has closed a low-interest loan, in the amount of $36,907,000, through the agency’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) Loan Program to finance improvements to the City’s wastewater treatment system. By utilizing the SRF Loan Program instead of securing a traditional loan, Bluffton will save approximately $8,410,000 in interest costs over the life of the loan.

The SRF Loan Program is administered by the Indiana Finance Authority with joint funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Indiana. The City’s project includes the extension of sewers, sewer rehabilitation, lift station rehabilitation and improvements at the wastewater treatment plant. The project will allow the system to meet the needs of additional communities, optimize the collection system, replace aging infrastructure, and will protect water quality and public health for the residents and businesses in the service area.

SRF Loan Programs operate in all States to provide the resources necessary to maintain and improve the infrastructure that protects our valuable water resources. Communities can get more information about obtaining an SRF loan by contacting Stephanie McFarland at (317) 709-8728, stephanie@mcfarlandpr.com, or by visiting www.in.gov/ifa/srf/.