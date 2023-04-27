BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — A Bluffton rehabilitation center hosted an educational community event Thursday evening as it attempts to regain community trust following complaints from local residents.

Praxis of Fort Wayne by Landmark Recovery hosted the event at Roush Park & Splash Pad in Bluffton

Executive Director Drew Mack said the organization has made multiple changes to address the needs of its patients, including an overhaul of its discharge process and adding a “hope room” where patients can decompress and relax.

“I hope that this event marks the start of a really wholistic relationship between outside stakeholders, the community and Praxis of Fort Wayne,” Mack said.

The event featured free food for the first 200 people, free fentanyl test strips, Narcan kits, and behavioral health education.