Bluffton police looking for bank robber who drove away in Jeep Grand Cherokee

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Bluffton Police Department is looking for the man who robbed a bank Friday afternoon.

In a post on Facebook, the department said that at approximately 3:22 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1st Source Bank located at 124 South Main St. on reports of a robbery.

Photo courtesy of the Bluffton Police Department Facebook page

The caller said that a man demanded and received money from a bank employee. He then fled the bank on foot and drove away in a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, which had been parked about a block away from the bank.

Police said that the robber was described as near or over 6’ tall and slim build, wearing khaki shorts and a dark t-shirt with a logo depicting a wave inside a circle, dark ball cap and glasses with scruffy facial hair.

According to the post, the suspect threatened force with a gun. However, no weapon was displayed.

Photo courtesy of the Bluffton Police Department Facebook page

Bluffton Police Officers, including a K-9 handler, responded to the area, along with deputies from the Wells County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police.

Police said they are still looking for the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.