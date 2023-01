BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) Police in Bluffton are trying to find a woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day.

Celeste Cuthbert was last seen on foot and she may be in need of medical attention according to a post on the Bluffton Police Department Facebook page. Celeste is 48-years-old, and is 5′ 5″ tall, weighing 147 pounds.

If you have any information, call the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320.