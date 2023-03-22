BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – A man in Bluffton was arrested on March 18 for child solicitation after police were called about a man trying to meet up with a 13 year old girl.

According to court documents, Manuel Alba Jr., 37, had gone to a local Walmart to meet up with a young girl who he had been talking to through dating apps. The conversations happened on the app, Whisper, and then transferred over to the dating app KIK.

When Alba arrived at Walmart, he was met with three people who are members of an organization called Predator Catchers Inc. He soon learned that the organization was behind the 13 year old girl’s accounts and posed as a decoy as part of a sting operation to help catch a potential child predator.

The group filmed the meetup and has posted the video of its sting on YouTube.

The three members then contacted police and when they arrived, one of the members told police that Alba was a sexual predator and was here to meet up with a teenage girl.

PCI presented a folder to police containing printouts of the online conversations Alba had with the decoy about wanting to have sex with the 13 year old girl.

Police then arrested Alba and brought him to the Bluffton police station to be questioned.

After questioning, Alba was sent to the Wells County Jail.