WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — After much deliberation and a multitude of meetings, the City of Bluffton, along with Harrison and Lancaster townships, have come to an interlocal agreement to provide fire protection to all involved entities.

The agreement seeks to stifle issues the Bluffton Fire Department has had regarding a lack of volunteer firefighters and an increase in budgets.

Bluffton City Councilman Scott Mentzer said that under the new agreement, the City of Bluffton and Harrison and Lancaster townships would all pay the same rate.

By drawing from each township and city more equally, they hope to pay for new vehicles and quality service in the years to come.