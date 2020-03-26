Blue Jacket offering deep cleaning for nonprofits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As we continue to navigate the challenges that the coronavirus pandemic brings, the positive efforts of local people, businesses, and organizations continue to come to light.

The latest is that of Blue Jacket.

The nonprofit is now offering disinfecting and sanitation cleaning services to other 501c3 nonprofits in the Greater Fort Wayne area free of charge.

This service not only helps organizations struggling to maintain a clean and healthy environment, but it also provides Blue Jacket workers an opportunity to continue working in lieu of being laid off.

“We find that the lives of the folks who come through our Career Academy program are enriched through stable employment, something that in too many cases is interrupted right now with the shelter in place orders because of Covid-19,” said Blue Jacket Director of Marketing Brad Saleik.

The new, temporary service is thanks to the first “Rapid Innovation Grant” from the Foellinger Foundation. These grants are designed to reward organizations who come up with a “bold and creative idea to address local issues related to the pandemic.”

“Blue Jacket’s innovative approach to problem-solving benefits not just their own clientele, but strengthens and increases the safety of the nonprofits they’ll serve. Inventive ideas like this are precisely what we’re seeking to support through the Innovative Rapid Grant opportunity,” said Cheryl Taylor, Foellinger Foundation President.

The free cleaning service is available on a first-come first-serve basis for nonprofits in the Greater Fort Wayne area. Blue Jacket is offering a one-time deep clean for organizations in a temporary shutdown situation. Organizations remaining open, like halfway houses, shelters, and food banks are eligible for ongoing disinfection services.

All services will be customized to the needs of the organization.

To schedule a cleaning for your organization, contact Blue Jacket by phone at 260-744-1900 or by emailing Heather Maley at hmaley@bluejacketinc.org.

To learn more about Blue Jacket’s mission during typical times, click here.