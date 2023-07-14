FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Saturday, Blue Jacket Inc. will host a block party at the company’s Calhoun Street campus to celebrate its namesake through Chief Blue Jacket Day.

Blue Jacket aims to foster a sense of community by creating an inclusive and welcoming environment that encourages friends and neighbors to connect with one another, and the company hopes the event will increase awareness of its mission.

The free block party will feature food trucks and music from local and national acts along with other activities.

Moving forward, Blue Jacket also hopes for Saturday’s festivities to be an annual “calendarized celebration” of Chief Blue Jacket.

Blue Jacket’s campus is located at 2826 Calhoun St. south of downtown Fort Wayne.