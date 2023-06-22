FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To celebrate Bill Blass on what would have been his 101st birthday, two groups are working together to create a mural honoring Blass’s “Blasstastic life.”

On Thursday, Bill Blass Legacy, Inc. and Art This Way, a Downtown Fort Wayne program, announced plans to create a mural in downtown Fort Wayne honoring Blass.

The two organizations selected an Indiana artist to create the mural and said the mural will be “just as creative and classy as Bill Blass.”

In addition to the mural, Bill Blass Legacy also worked with the Veteran’s National Memorial Shrine and Museum to recently unveil an interactive “Ghost Army” exhibit, which features Blass and references his service during World War II.

The organization is also working with the Allen County Public Library to create a feature in the library’s Community Album that highlights Blass’ life and legacy.

Born and raised in Fort Wayne, Blass graduated from South Side High School in 1940 and later served in World War II and became a world-famous fashion designer, according to Downtown Fort Wayne.