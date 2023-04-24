A shot of an FWCS logo at the Art Grile Center in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, 10/4/22.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At Monday’s Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) school board meeting almost $700,000 was approved to be spent upgrading Blackhawk Middle School.

The project looks to tackle a number of issues within the school, and the board said it will entail architectural, mechanical, plumbing and electrical changes.

The actual dollar amount of $691,722 was passed with a unanimous vote.

FWCS director of facilities, Darren Hess, said at the meeting that construction will run from Christmas break 2023 until Fall 2025 if all goes as planned.