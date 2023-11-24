ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — On Saturday, Black Pine Animal Sanctuary plans to cap off the 2023 season with the organization’s annual “Turkey Day” festivities.

For “Turkey Day” animals will be given Thanksgiving staples as treats, including turkey, chicken, Cornish hens and pumpkins.

The food is not part of the animals’ diet plans and are given as “enrichment” for the animals to enjoy, according to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.

The sanctuary will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday will be last day Black Pine Animal Sanctuary will be open until May 2024.

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary’s general admission rates still apply for Saturday’s festivities: