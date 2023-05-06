ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary opens to the public for the 2023 season and welcomes new residents.

Since 2019, Black Pine prides itself on being an accredited Global Federation of Animal Sanctuary and the only midwestern multi-species accredited GFAS sanctuary.

For the 2023 season, Black Pine will be open Saturday and Sunday only from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tours are available Thursday through Sunday at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. With limited group size, it is highly encouraged to make a reservation. Click here for visiting information.

Eighty different species reside at the sanctuary. As most of them are exiting their hibernation state and beginning to get active for the warmer months. Black Pine houses four tigers from the Netflix show “Tiger King.”

However, they recently got new residents that visitors can see this season. They are 4-year-old wolfdog hybrids Minco and Karma, Snow Macaque Leo, Winona the Woma python and Gideon a blue-tongued skink. Black Pine is working towards rescuing a bobcat from Kentucky, where it is illegal to own it as a pet.