Black lives matter demonstrators seen chanting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of protesters were seen throughout downtown Thursday night. Around 10:45 p.m. the group was spotted on St. Joseph Boulevard, some walking on the sidewalk and others in cars. Around 20-30 cars took part in the demonstration.

WANE 15 went downtown to investigate and learned the group is the same one from Milwaukee, who were spotted in Kosciusko County Wednesday. They’re walking to Washington, D.C. with a goal of enacting change, bringing attention to racial injustices and police brutality as well as honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The group was heard chanting “Black Lives Matter”, “I Can’t Breath” and “No Justice No Peace”. Shortly after making their way onto St. Joseph Boulevard, the demonstrators moved onto East Columbia Avenue next to the Three Rivers Luxury Apartments. Viewers captured videos of them as they passed the complex.

Once the group approached downtown, police arrived and started blocking off streets. They were trying to get the demonstration to take a different route.