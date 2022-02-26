FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Black Farmers and History event at a local university gives minorities the necessary tools to succeed in agricultural careers.

Legacy Taste of the Garden LLC and their farming associates across the state of Indiana are in collaboration with the CCSI and NRCS in hosting workshops in the cities of Evansville, Bloomington, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Gary, starting this month.

Workshops will be held that provide introductions to USDA programs and resources available to BIPOC and Socially Disadvantaged Rural, Urban and Community producers to assist and increase participation of USDA programs, loans, grants and scholarships, sustainable agriculture practices, business planning, and Community Development.

Farmer programs are also included. They include sessions on soil health, meeting staff from many United States Department of Agriculture agencies, small business development, and Farm Credit Services of America.

Saturday’s event is at the Purdue Fort Wayne Campus Classic Ballroom in Walb Student Union from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.