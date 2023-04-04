FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) How about enjoying black bean burger or a bourbon slushie while taking in a TinCaps game this season? Those are just a couple of new menu items available to fans when the minor league club plays at Parkview Field this season.

In all, 20 new menu items will be available for purchase:

New Beverages

  • Beer Bats 
  • Bourbon Slushies 
  • Busch Light 
  • Celsius Energy Drink 
  • Dew Zero 
  • Pepsi Zero 
  • Starry 

    New Food Items

    • Black Bean Burger 
    • Cheese Curds 
    • Chili Cheese Hot Dog 
    • Chili Cheese Fries 
    • Chili Cheese Nachos 
    • Chocolate Bundt Cake 
    • Cotton Candy Dippin’ Dots 
    • Funnel Cake Fries 
    • ICEE Cookie: Blue Raspberry / Cherry 
    • ICEE Cherry Float 
    • Loaded Mac and Cheese 
    • Pork Tenderloin* (Available Aug. 3-6)
    • Pulled Chicken Sandwich 
    • Velvet Ice Cream  

    Opening Day at Parkview Field is Tuesday, April 11 (6:35 p.m.), as the TinCaps take on the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate). This year’s TinCaps squad will be led by top San Diego Padres prospects, including 19-year-old shortstop Jackson Merrill.  

    TinCaps tickets start at just $7 and are available at TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office. There’s also still a limited time to lock in season ticket plans and book group outings. Click here for the team’s 2023 Hospitality Guide. 