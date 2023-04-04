FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) How about enjoying black bean burger or a bourbon slushie while taking in a TinCaps game this season? Those are just a couple of new menu items available to fans when the minor league club plays at Parkview Field this season.

In all, 20 new menu items will be available for purchase:

New Beverages

Beer Bats

Bourbon Slushies

Busch Light

Celsius Energy Drink

Dew Zero

Pepsi Zero

Starry

New Food Items

Black Bean Burger

Cheese Curds

Chili Cheese Hot Dog

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Nachos

Chocolate Bundt Cake

Cotton Candy Dippin’ Dots

Funnel Cake Fries

ICEE Cookie: Blue Raspberry / Cherry

ICEE Cherry Float

Loaded Mac and Cheese

Pork Tenderloin* (Available Aug. 3-6)

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Velvet Ice Cream

Opening Day at Parkview Field is Tuesday, April 11 (6:35 p.m.), as the TinCaps take on the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate). This year’s TinCaps squad will be led by top San Diego Padres prospects, including 19-year-old shortstop Jackson Merrill.

TinCaps tickets start at just $7 and are available at TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office. There’s also still a limited time to lock in season ticket plans and book group outings. Click here for the team’s 2023 Hospitality Guide.