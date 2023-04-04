FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) How about enjoying black bean burger or a bourbon slushie while taking in a TinCaps game this season? Those are just a couple of new menu items available to fans when the minor league club plays at Parkview Field this season.
In all, 20 new menu items will be available for purchase:
New Beverages
- Beer Bats
- Bourbon Slushies
- Busch Light
- Celsius Energy Drink
- Dew Zero
- Pepsi Zero
- Starry
New Food Items
- Black Bean Burger
- Cheese Curds
- Chili Cheese Hot Dog
- Chili Cheese Fries
- Chili Cheese Nachos
- Chocolate Bundt Cake
- Cotton Candy Dippin’ Dots
- Funnel Cake Fries
- ICEE Cookie: Blue Raspberry / Cherry
- ICEE Cherry Float
- Loaded Mac and Cheese
- Pork Tenderloin* (Available Aug. 3-6)
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich
- Velvet Ice Cream
Opening Day at Parkview Field is Tuesday, April 11 (6:35 p.m.), as the TinCaps take on the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate). This year’s TinCaps squad will be led by top San Diego Padres prospects, including 19-year-old shortstop Jackson Merrill.
TinCaps tickets start at just $7 and are available at TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office. There’s also still a limited time to lock in season ticket plans and book group outings. Click here for the team’s 2023 Hospitality Guide.