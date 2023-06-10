BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) — Sweet like honey, Spangler Candy celebrates the beginning of a new production.

First appearing in 1924, Bit-O-Honey is known for its soft taffy texture and its real roasted almonds and honey ingredients. Bit-O-Honey and Dum Dums both first appeared in the same year.

Spangler Candy Chairman and CEO Kirk Vashaw

A “wrapper-cutting” ceremony took place on Friday, June 9, at Spangler Candy Company’s West Campus.

Following comments by Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade, and Spangler Candy Chairman and CEO Kirk Vashaw; the public was invited to tour the new Bit-O-Honey production facility.

Spangler purchased the Bit-O-Honey brand in November 2020 from Pearson’s Candy Company of Saint Paul, Minnesota. The same year, Spangler purchased the former New Era Ohio and ARO Corporation property directly west of the main factory. The company made extensive renovations to upgrade and bring the Spangler West Campus to production-ready, food-grade standards.

The Bit-O-Honey manufacturing equipment was moved from St. Paul, MN to Bryan in late 2022, and production of Bit-O-Honey began in January 2023.