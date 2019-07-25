Bishop Rhoades named in lawsuit alleging sex abuse cover-up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A lawsuit filed in a Pennsylvania court alleges the Diocese of Harrisburg and two bishops were involved in conspiracy, fraud and constructive fraud to cover up child sexual abuse by clergy.

The civil lawsuit is based on an alleged cover-up by the Harrisburg diocese and bishops Ronald Gainer and current Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese bishop Kevin Rhoades.

WANE 15 obtained a copy of the lawsuit. It was filed by now 67 year old Donald Asbee.

In it, Asbee says he was sexually assaulted and raped by two priests at the diocese, Father Raymond Daugherty and Father Walter Sempko, over the course of four years, beginning when he was 9 years old.

Both priests have since passed.

“I am on a mission to speak out to anyone who will listen that this cycle must end,” Asbee told our sister station WHTM in Harrisburg, PA.

Kevin Rhoades is the bishop for the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese, but led the Roman Catholic Diocese in Harrisburg from 2004 to 2010, so the alleged abuse occurred decades before he was there.

He is named in the suit as one of only two living former Harrisburg Diocese bishops, including Ronald Gainer who currently heads the diocese.

WANE 15 has reached out to the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese for comment on the lawsuit, but we have yet to hear back.

Bishop Rhoades has come under fire for alleged misconduct in the past.

In September of 2018, Bishop Rhoades was cleared of any wrongdoing a week after an allegation of misconduct against him out of Pennsylvania surfaced.

The Dauphin County (Pennsylvania) District Attorney’s Office said then that it found “no basis to conclude that Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades ever engaged in a criminal or otherwise improper relationship with a person whom we will refer to as J.T. to protect the privacy of his family.” The office said it found no witnesses reported any criminal or improper conduct by Rhoades, who “fully cooperated” in the investigation.

