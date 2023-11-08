FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Bishop Luers High School student collapsed during basketball practice Tuesday and ended up being taken to Indianapolis for treatment according to a statement issued by the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

An athletic trainer began performing CPR immediately and used an Automated External Defibrillator while the athletic director called 911. Fort Wayne police showed up and helped with CPR efforts until EMS arrived.

After being taken to a hospital, the student was transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. No other specific information was provided by the diocese.

Bishop Luers High School Principal Scott Krieger indicated that support and counseling will be available to students and staff at the school, and that support will continue to be available in the future.

“We will support each other and call upon our faith to strengthen and guide us at this time. We ask for your prayers for the student, the family, our students, faculty, and staff,” Krieger stated in the news release.

A scheduled girls basketball game between Luers and Adams Central was canceled as a result of the incident.