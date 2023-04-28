FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, WANE 15 spoke with Bishop Dwenger High School graduate Joe Tippmann at his home before Day 2 of the NFL Draft started.

Tippmann, an offensive lineman from the University of Wisconsin, expects his name to be called during the draft on Friday.

During the 6:00 p.m. newscast, WANE 15 Sports Director Glenn Marini interviewed Tippmann not long before the draft resumed about Tippmann’s emotions and expectations going into the draft.

The interview with Tippmann can be found in the video above.