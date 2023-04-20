Spencer Campbell, a sophomore at BSU (Ball State University) has worked hard for 2 months raising money for ALS.

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE)- A sophomore at Ball State University is reaching impressive goals with his fraternity Phi Delta Theta’s fundraising for Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS). Spencer Campbell, a Bishop Dwenger graduate is the top individual fundraiser in the entire county for the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Campbell has currently raised well over $9,000.

Campbell’s goal is to raise $15,000 by April 30, he currently is at $12,273.70.

“It makes me feel really good because I know creating a really positive impact,” said Campbell. “Since I went to Bishop Dwenger High School I grew up realizing how much service and raising money for charity can impact a community in a positive way.”

Since Campbell is in Muncie, he reached out to local business in Fort Wayne to help spread the word including St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Three Rivers Credit Union, and Wings Etc.

“I just want everyone to know I have been going around local businesses and houses making flyers, I have been putting my all into this and I really hope this goes far and I hope to reach my goal by the end of April,” Campbell said.

Campbell is majoring in Exercise Science in hopes to become an occupational therapist.

Campbell made flyers for his fraternity’s fundraiser, these can be found around Fort Wayne

To help Campbell and his Phi Delta Theta fraternity reach their goal, a link to donate can be found here.