K-9s Loki (left) and Lotus (right) each pose for a photo on their birthday. (Photo provided by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department took time during the dog days of summer Monday to host a “Birthday Paw-ty” for two of its K-9s, Loki and Lotus.

Loki turned 6 years old, and Lotus turned 3 years old, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

“We sure do appreciate your service,” the department said on Facebook.

Both K-9s received their own cake along with birthday hats and decorations.