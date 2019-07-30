Billion dollar e-sports craze infects Trine University

A 16-year-old boy won $3 million in a Fortnite video game tournament in New York Sunday night. Who knew you could get so rich from playing a game?

The industry is called e-sports. It’s such a big deal, that Trine University has added the activity to their athletics department.

“It’s already bigger than traditional sports and it’s going to only continue to grow,” said Travis Isbell, director of E-Sports for Trine.

At Trine, the team falls under their Athletic Department, with the gamers being considered full-fledged college athletes. They’ve got 100 players and a half-million dollar facility to play in called the e-sports arena.

“I think for most American families they don’t know this exists because the stereotype is to stop playing your video games because it’s never going to lead to anything,” Isbell said.

But it can lead to great financial reward. According to Isbell, e-sports is now a billion dollar industry. Professional players can make millions of dollars a year.

He explains that it’s a sport that deserves respect. Like any sport, teamwork is essential.

“I think it’s really similar to other sports,” said Adam Goyetche, one of the team’s players. “I think you end up with a lot of camaraderie with your teammates. You end up with this very close bond because we’re spending like six to 10 hours a week with each other playing games, playing competitively and trying to learn how to deal with each other as people and how to put our strengths together to try to win.”

Trine’s e-sports program started in 2017. The team plays about 25 games a season, specializing in games like Overwatch, League of Legends, and Rocket League.

Trine is fully endorsing the e-sports phenomenon.

“What we’re doing here at Trine is validating what they enjoy doing, their hobbies, and we’re telling them that it’s important to the whole student experience,” said Isbell. “To the players, it definitely means a lot that the university is willing to put so much support into it and say, ‘you matter to us’ and to say we really think you have a future in this through Trine.”

Trine University is currently developing a collegiate sports conference for their school to compete in called the Midwest E-Sports Conference. As of now, it has 12 colleges.