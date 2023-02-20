INDIANAPOLIS – Lawmakers made significant changes Monday to a measure aimed at restricting classroom instruction on certain topics for young students.

The original version of House Bill 1608 prohibited students in kindergarten through third grade from learning about topics related to sexual orientation and gender identity in school.

The bill went through changes during a Monday hearing before the House Education Committee.

Bill author Rep. Michelle Davis changed it so the measure banned the discussion of human sexuality through third grade, eliminating the mentions of sexual orientation and gender identity that were originally in the bill.

Another amendment proposed by Rep. Jake Teshka would mandate parental notification if a student asked a school staff member to change their name or pronouns. The amendment passed along party lines.

Monday’s hearing came against the backdrop of a protest, with opponents of the bill rallying against it. They criticized the measure as anti-LGBTQ in nature, saying it sent the wrong message to vulnerable youth.

Supporters of the bill said it’s intended to make sure parents are in charge of discussions on sensitive topics with their children.

The measure is drawing comparisons to a similar one in Florida that spurred a national debate.

