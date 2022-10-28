SOME VIEWERS MIGHT FIND THE VIDEO DISTURBING

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) An Arkansas motorcyclist is expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop.

The Oct. 13 traffic stop was captured on dramatic dashcam video provided Thursday to The Associated Press by Arkansas State Police.

Police say 38-year-old Christopher Gaylor was carrying about a gallon of gasoline in a backpack when the trooper used the Taser during the traffic stop.

Dashcam video shows a trooper attempting to pull over Gaylor and a high-speed chase ensued. Gaylor jumped from his motorcycle in a residential area of North Little Rock and was engulfed by flames after the trooper used the Taser.

The video shows troopers extinguishing the blaze and providing medical care to Gaylor.

State police say the man remains hospitalized but is expected to recover.

He faces charges of felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle, no liability insurance, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.